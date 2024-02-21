Southland Conference suspends 8 players for postgame brawl between A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word

Four players from Texas A&M-Commerce and four from Incarnate Word were suspended Wednesday by the Southland Conference for “flagrant unsportsmanlike actions” after a brawl broke out during postgame handshakes following an overtime game.

Southland Conference Announces Suspensions Following Men’s Basketball Postgame Altercationhttps://t.co/xuiP4fcYNU — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) February 21, 2024

It was still unclear what led to the melee after Commerce's 76-72 road vicrtory Monday night. Video showed players from both teams caught up in a lengthy scuffle that spread over much of the court. Several punches were thrown and personnel from both teams tried to get players under control.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Commerce forward Jerome Brewer, Jr., guard Ant Abraham, and forward Kwo Agwa were suspended for three games each, while guard Prince Davies got a one-game suspension. Incarnate Word point guard Elijah Davis got a three-game suspension, and guard Alex Anderson, center Gabe Beny Til, and forward Marcus Glover will each miss two games.

“The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior,” Commissioner Chris Grant said.

Grant also thanked the athletic directors from both schools "for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter.”

The suspensions immediately went into effect.

Incarnate Word has five games remaining in the regular season, and A&M-Commerce has four.