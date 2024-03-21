‘All ball': Samford's narrow loss to Kansas in March Madness sparks debate

The block that never happened.

No. 13 Samford on Thursday trailed No. 4 Kansas 90-89 with 15 seconds to go in the second half of their March Madness contest. The Bulldogs had been on an incredible run in the second half after trailing by double-digits in each period.

Then, when Kansas guard Nicolas Timberlake had a fastbreak opportunity, referees blew the whistle when Samford guard A.J. Staton-McCray appeared to foul the Jayhawk as he landed hard.

Timberlake would make both free throws to push the lead to 92-89, but, upon further review of the play, it looked like Staton-McCray got all ball for a block.

The Bulldogs would not score after that play and lost 93-89, though things could've been different if the foul was not called.

The result means Kansas will play No. 5 Gonzaga in the second round, while Samford will have to watch the rest of the tournament from home.

Samford trailed 48-38 after the first half but, even after trailing by 22 at one point in the second, outscored Kansas 51-45 in the period after catching fire late.

Social media, understandably, erupted after the game. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ain’t tweeted in a min but that’s ballllllllll — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) March 22, 2024

Samford was called for a foul…COME ON! This was ALL BALL pic.twitter.com/s01ifkrh53 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) March 22, 2024

Samford just got hosed. All ball. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) March 22, 2024

Just an unbelievable, LeBron-esque chase down block by Samford’s AJ Staton-McCray. Did not like the foul call here, this appeared to be all ball. #NCAAMarchMadness pic.twitter.com/W8pXHONTeg — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) March 22, 2024

They just did Samford wrong 🤦🏾‍♂️ great block — OJ Howard (@TheRealOjHoward) March 22, 2024

that is CLEAN BY my man from Samford. That block is INCREDIBLE. My god. Unbelievable that they missed that call. Total anticipation call. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 22, 2024