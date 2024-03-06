NCAA basketball conference tournament schedules and sites in 2024

The 2024 NCAA Tournament fields are about to start taking shape.
Over the next week-plus, a combined 64 conference tournament champions will be crowned in college basketball -- 32 men's and 32 women's. Along with capturing a conference title, the last team standing in each tournament will also earn their way into March Madness via an automatic bid.
The first automatic bid to both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be awarded in the Ohio Valley conference. The Ohio Valley will hold its men's and women's championship games on Saturday, March 9.
Meanwhile, a handful of conferences -- such as the men's Big Ten and SEC -- will see their tournaments decided on Selection Sunday, just hours before the brackets are revealed.
So with the postseason action already underway, here's what to know about each of the men's and women's conference tournaments.
Men's college basketball conference tournament schedules, locations
Here's a look at the men's conference tournament schedules, along with where each event will take place (click on the name of a conference for an expanded view of its tournament schedule/bracket):
- Ohio Valley: March 6-9, Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
- ASUN: March 4-5, 7 and 10, (Campus sites)
- Big South: March 6-10, Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
- Missouri Valley: March 7-10, Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
- Sun Belt: March 5, 7 and 9-11, Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
- Southern: March 8-11, Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
- Horizon League: March 5, 7 and 11-12, Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis) starting in semifinals
- Northeast: March 6, 9 and 12, (Campus sites)
- West Coast: March 7-9 and 11-12, Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
- Summit League: March 8-12, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- CAA: March 8-12, Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
- Patriot League: March 5, 7, 10 and 13, (Campus sites)
- Big Sky: March 9-13, Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
- Southland: March 10-13, Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
- America East: March 9, 12 and 16, (Campus sites)
- Big 12: March 12-16, T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
- Conference USA: March 12-16, Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
- MAAC: March 12-16, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
- ACC: March 12-16, Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
- MEAC: March 13-16, Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
- SWAC: March 13-16, Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Mountain West: March 13-16, Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
- Big East: March 13-16, Madison Square Garden (New York)
- Pac-12: March 13-16, T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
- WAC: March 13-16, Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
- Big West: March 13-16, Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
- MAC: March 14-16, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
- Atlantic 10: March 12-17, Barclays Center (New York)
- American Athletic: March 13-17, Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
- SEC: March 13-17, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Big Ten: March 13-17, Target Center (Minneapolis)
- Ivy League: March 16-17, Levien Gymnasium (New York)
Women's college basketball conference tournament schedules, locations
And here are the schedules and event locations for the women's conference tournaments (click on the name of a conference for an expanded view of its tournament schedule/bracket):
- Ohio Valley: March 6-9, Ford Center (Evansville, Indiana)
- Atlantic 10: March 6-10, Henrico Sports & Events Center (Henrico, Virginia)
- ACC: March 6-10, Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
- Big South: March 6-7 and 9-10, Qubein Center (High Point, North Carolina)
- Big Ten: March 6-10, Target Center (Minneapolis)
- Pac 12: March 6-8 and 10, MGM Grand Garden Arena (Las Vegas)
- SEC: March 6-10, Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, South Carolina)
- Southern: March 7-8 and 10, Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, North Carolina)
- Sun Belt: March 5-6, 8 and 10-11, Pensacola Bay Center (Pensacola, Florida)
- Big East: March 8-11, Mohegan Sun Arena (Uncasville, Connecticut)
- Horizon League: March 5, 7 and 11-12, Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis) starting in semifinals
- Big 12: March 7-12, T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
- West Coast: March 7-9 and 11-12, Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
- Summit League: March 8-12, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- American Athletic: March 9-13, Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
- Big Sky: March 9-13, Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
- Mountain West: March 10-13, Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
- Southland: March 11-14, Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
- America East: March 8, 11 and 15, (Campus sites)
- ASUN: March 8-12 and 16, (Campus sites)
- Conference USA: March 12-16, Propst Arena (Huntsville, Alabama)
- MAAC: March 12-16, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
- Big West: March 13-16 The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
- MAC: March 13 and 15-16, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
- MEAC: March 13-16, Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
- SWAC: March 13-16, Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
- WAC: March 13-16, Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)
- Ivy League: March 15-16, Levien Gymnasium (New York)
- Patriot League: March 9, 11, 14 and 17, (Campus sites)
- Northeast: March 11, 14 and 17 (Campus sites)
- CAA: March 13-17, Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
- Missouri Valley: March 14-17, Vibrant Arena at The MARK (Moline, Illinois)