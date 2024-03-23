Michigan basketball program lands blockbuster hire in FAU's Dusty May

Amid the spectacle of March Madness, Michigan has made a move to steal some major headlines, agreeing to a deal with Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May.

The school announced the hire on Sunday morning after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Saturday night.

We are proud to announce that Dusty May has been named the David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach, becoming the 18th coach in the history of the program



Release | https://t.co/nb2DVEBdVB#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/czxCuUzXUx — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2024

The Owls entered the 2023 NCAA tournament as a No. 9 seed and ended up reaching the Final Four, picking up wins over Tennessee and Kansas State before falling to San Diego State in the national semifinal.

May led the team to a 126-69 record in his six seasons at the helm, including a 25-9 record this season. He led the Owls to their second straight NCAA tournament appearance, which ended in the first round with a loss to Northwestern on Friday.

As for the Wolverines, they are coming off one of their worst seasons in program history -- finishing 8-24 and in dead last in the Big Ten. The team announced following the season that they had parted ways with program legend Juwan Howard. That had included a trip to the Elite Eight in 2021, but in the last two seasons, the Wolverines went 26-40, including a 3-17 record in Big Ten play during Howard’s final season.

May will have to cope with a lot of players jumping into the transfer portal as he arrives in Michigan, including Dug McDaniel and Youssef Khayat, among others.