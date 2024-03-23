Which teams have made the men's Sweet 16 so far? Tracking bids to next round of March Madness

Caleb Love of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the first half against the Dayton Flyers in the second round of the men's NCAA Tournament at Delta Center on March 23, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Sweet 16 is starting to take shape.

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats became the first team to advance to the Sweet 16 of the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Arizona nearly squandered a 17-point lead against the No. 7 Dayton Flyers, but held on for a 78-68 victory. The Wildcats are now headed to their second Sweet 16 in three years under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 15 more teams will join Arizona in qualifying for the second weekend of March Madness. Stay updated here as the once-68-team tournament field is whittled down to 16:

What teams are in the Sweet 16 of March Madness?

Here's a look at the teams that have qualified for the Sweet 16 so far:

No. 2 Arizona (West)

No. 5 Gonzaga (Midwest)

What teams are left in March Madness?

These are the remaining second-round matchups that will decide the rest of the Sweet 16 field:

No. 1 UNC vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Washington State

No. 11 NC State vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 10 Colorado

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 8 Utah State

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Clemson

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Yale

What are the Sweet 16 matchups?

Here's a preview of what the Sweet 16 matchups in each region will look like:

East

Winner of UConn/Northwestern vs. winner of San Diego State/Yale

Winner of Illinois/Duquesne vs. winner of Iowa State/Washington State

West

Winner of UNC/Michigan State vs. winner of Alabama/Grand Canyon

Winner of Baylor/Clemson vs. No. 2 Arizona

South

Winner of Houston/Texas A&M vs. winner of Duke/James Madison

Winner of NC State/Oakland vs. winner of Marquette/Colorado

Midwest

Winner of Purdue/Utah State vs. Gonzaga

Winner of Creighton/Oregon vs. winner of Tennessee/Texas

When does the Sweet 16 start?

The Sweet 16 will run from Thursday, March 28 to Friday, March 29.

Where are the Sweet 16 locations in 2024?

The American Airlines Center in Dallas (South), TD Garden in Boston (East), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Midwest) and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (West) are the four host sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

When is the Elite Eight?

The Final Four participants will be determined in the Elite Eight from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, March 31.

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four takes place on Saturday, April 6 followed by the title game on Monday, April 8.

Where is the Final Four in 2024?

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, is the site of this year's Final Four and championship game.