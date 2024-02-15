Caitlin Clark leaves basketball world in awe with 49 points on historic night

What a night for Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star entered Thursday's home matchup against the Michigan Wolverines needing eight points to surpass Kelsey Plum as the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

She had 23 by the end of the first quarter.

Clark wasted no time making history, knocking down her first three shots for Iowa's first eight points of the contest. Her record-breaking bucket came on a pull-up 3-pointer from the logo just over two minutes into the game, sending the Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd in Iowa City into a frenzy.

Years of hard work in the making! #CaitlinClark has broken the NCAA all-time scoring record 🏀 🎉 pic.twitter.com/8ZCl4supmJ — Peacock (@peacock) February 16, 2024

Clark didn't slow down from there, either.

The senior guard, who entered leading the nation at 32.1 points per game, outscored the entire Michigan team (22 points) in the first quarter with 23 points, shooting 5-for-7 from deep and 8-for-10 overall. She nearly had a 30-point double-double by halftime with 28 points and eight assists.

Clark tied her career high of 46 points, which she set against Michigan in February 2022, on a pair of free throws with under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Then, on Iowa's next possession, she drilled a 3-pointer to set a new career best and Iowa program record of 49 points.

Breaking history and a new career-high?? 👀



There's nothing @CaitlinClark22 can't do.



💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/rQUIzNYvPm — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 16, 2024

Clark finished with 49 points, 13 assists and five rebounds to power No. 4 Iowa to a 106-89 win. She shot 16-for 31 from the field, 9-for-18 from 3 and 8-for-8 at the free throw line. Her nine made 3-pointers also tied a career high.

Now sitting at 3,569 career points, Clark is less than 100 points away from Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record for men's and women's of 3,667. Iowa still has four regular-season games remaining, which puts her on pace to break Maravich's record before the Big Ten Tournament even gets underway.

From Angel Reese to Billie Jean King and more, here were some of the top reactions to Clark's historic night:

Congrats, Caitlin! 👏



It’s not everyday someone breaks the all-time scoring record, so you know we had to go B1G. 😏 pic.twitter.com/L8s4KQ5PTD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

She's made history!



Cheers to @CaitlinClark22, the new NCAA Women’s Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. @IowaWBB https://t.co/kZaFeeJwqy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 16, 2024

caitlin clark just wowowow wow wow wow — Flea (@flea333) February 16, 2024

caitlin clark is like if a lightning bolt learned to shoot threes — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 16, 2024

Lol at Caitlin Clark putting up a 49 burger on the night she breaks the scoring record — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) February 16, 2024

Caitlin Clark, man. 1 of 1.



49 points. 13 assists.



My God. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 16, 2024

Caitlin Clarks is unreal. She effortlessly controls the court with pure ease. — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) February 16, 2024

Breaking records, breaking new ground. @CaitlinClark22 shatters the All-Time Women’s NCAA Scoring Record and makes it her own. pic.twitter.com/4fgB77OmEO — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 16, 2024

In a known historic evening for Caitlin Clark… she just dropped 23 in the 1st quarter



Just a stone… cold…. DAWWWG



No nerves… no tightness.. all the while the world and history is watching.. She’s on pace to score 92 points



😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rNr0W2Fcz6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2024

That first quarter from Caitlin Clark might be the most insane stretch of sports I've ever seen live. "In the zone" doesn't even begin to explain what that felt like in Carver Hawkeye Arena. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) February 16, 2024