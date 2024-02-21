How to watch Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa battle No. 14 Indiana

Caitlin Clark has surpassed Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball.

Now, she's tracking down Pete Maravich's record.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star is 99 points away from becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader among men and women, a title currently held by Maravich. And Clark can begin to chip away at the gap between herself and Maravich when No. 4 Iowa (23-3, 12-2) returns to action on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes haven't played since Clark's record-setting night, when the senior guard tallied a career-high 49 points against Michigan, and their first game back following the six-day break will be a difficult test.

Clark and Co. will enter Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana, for a Big Ten heavyweight battle with Mackenzie Holmes and the No. 14 Hoosiers (21-4, 12-3). While Iowa cruised to an 84-57 home win over Indiana last month, the Hoosiers are a perfect 13-0 at Assembly Hall this season. Indiana was also victorious when Iowa came to town last season.

As the second-place Hawkeyes and third-place Hoosiers jockey for position near the top of the Big Ten standings, here's how to watch their late-season showdown:

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers will meet on Thursday, Feb. 22.

What time does the Iowa vs. Indiana women's basketball game start?

The Big Ten battle is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Iowa vs. Indiana women's basketball game on?

Iowa-Indiana will air exclusively on Peacock.

How to stream the Iowa vs. Indiana women's basketball game live online

You can stream the game on the Peacock app and online here.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.