What is Western Kentucky's Big Red? Explaining these 2024 men's March Madness mascots

Sometimes March Madness can extend beyond the action on the court.

While certain programs may have mascots named after common animals like a Clemson Tiger or a Kentucky Wildcat, others can be more unique.

Take Western Kentucky's Big Red for example. The school's team name may be the Hilltoppers, but the mascot is actually a literal big red blob.

But the Hilltoppers aren't the only team entering the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament with a distinct mascot. Let's a take look at some of the most intriguing this year:

Akron Zips

No. 14 Akron has a kangeroo named "Zippy" as its mascot. Zippy, a female kangaroo, was first seen in 1953 after a committee decided the school should have a mascot. The school's nickname is a shortening of "Zippers," which is based off a popular rubber shoe sold by Akron's B.F. Goodrich Co.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 17: The mascots of the UCLA Bruins and the Akron Zips dance during the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Grand Canyon Lopes

No. 12 Grand Canyon is represented by "Thunder" the antelope. Students first chose the antelope to be the school mascot in 1949, when the university first opened. But the antelope didn't become the school's mascot until 1981. A furry, purple blob known as the "Purple People Eater" took the court first. Thunder became the official mascot's name in 2008.

DENVER, CO - MARCH 17: The Grand Canyon Antelopes mascot and band cheer before the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Longwood Lancers

No. 16 Longwood is represented by "Elwood" the horse. Elwood became the school's mascot in 2011 after a vote was held by several members of the school, including alumni. The school's logo is a horse's head on top of a lance, hence the connection.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 05: The Longwood Lancers mascot on the floor before the semifinals of the Hercules Tires Big South Conference basketball tournament against the USC Upstate Spartans at the Bojangles Coliseum on March 5, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Long Beach State "Beach"

No. 15 Long Beach State in 2019 had a student-led process that saw "Prospector Pete," the mascot since 1949, be replaced in a new vote. "Elbee" the shark was unveiled in 2020, though the team's official name isn't the Sharks. Apart from the baseball team being named the Dirtbags, all other LBSU teams are simply known as "The Beach."

After identifying with Prospector Pete since 1949, Long Beach State introduced its new mascot via social media Monday, a shark named “Elbee,” causing some uproar in the campus community.

📝: @juliaterbeche



Read more below ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Q44dj8p5gt pic.twitter.com/waS24pl4uu — Daily 49er 📰🦈 (@daily49er) August 17, 2020

Stetson Hatters

No. 16 Stetson is named the Hatters but is represented by a human mascot named "John B." The name derives from John B. Stetson, a well-known Stetson hat maker who the school became named after in the late 1800s. In 2021, John B., typically resembling a leprechaun-esque mad hatter, was given a makeover to be more slim and muscular compared to previous versions. The change was made to reflect the school's rebuilding efforts. Stetson is now making its first appearance in the Big Dance.

Happy National Mascot Day to our favorite Hatter, John B. Stetson! #nationalmascotday pic.twitter.com/cmLxmLqhAc — Stetson University (@StetsonU) June 17, 2023

Vermont Catamounts

No. 13 Vermont is represented by the Catamounts, which is a type of cougar. Its origins date back to 1926 when a vote was held by the school. The catamount, a mountain cat found in Vermont's Green Mountains range, is believed to be extinct in the state since 2018. That hasn't stopped the school from changing its name.

In 1926 the Vermont Cynic asked students to vote for a mascot. According to UVM's Vermont Quarterly, the four candidates were: the tomcats, the cows, the camels and the catamounts. The catamount won by a vote of 138-126... #VCatFriday presented by @UVM_Alumni pic.twitter.com/KvVYAZBl8j — UVM Athletics (@UVMathletics) October 9, 2020

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

No. 15 Western Kentucky is named the Hilltoppers in men's basketball and is represented by a mascot named "Big Red." Big Red was created -- and debuted -- in 1979 after WKU student Ralph Carey volunteered to create a unique mascot. Carey, according to the school's website, created Big Red based off amusement park characters and even donned the suit himself in 1979-80.