Duke's Kyle Filipowski sprains ankle as Wake Forest fans storm court

Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils crashes into the baseline during the game Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 77-69.

Duke’s Kyle Filipowski is the latest basketball player to suffer in a collision with court-storming fans.

After the No. 8 Blue Devils lost in a conference match up against Wake Forest on Saturday, Demon Deacon fans ran onto the court to celebrate and collided with the star center.

Duke F Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court as Wake Forest celebrated. pic.twitter.com/vytmK6AJAx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2024

Filipowski went down and appeared to be shaken up and in pain after the crash. His teammates helped him up as he hobbled towards the locker room tunnel.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said after the game that Filipowski sustained a sprained ankle in the collision.

“When are we going to ban storming?" Scheyer said in the postgame press conference. "It’s a dangerous thing."

“When are we going to ban court storming?”



Jon Scheyer on Kyle Filipowski spraining his ankle in the court storming at Wake Forest, and he also points to what happened to Caitlin Clark at Ohio State, a month ago. pic.twitter.com/VCdMJXRywl — Will Dalton (@thewilldalton) February 24, 2024

Filipowski, a projected top-10 NBA Draft pick, finished with 17 points for Duke in the 83-79 loss to Wake Forest.

The issue of fans storming the basketball court after a game has caused growing concerns. Recently, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark was knocked down by joyful fans as the Hawkeyes were upset by Ohio State in January.

On Thursday, the SEC fined LSU $100,000 after fans stormed the court after upsetting No. 17 Kentucky in men's basketball.