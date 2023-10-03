Who is favored to win the 2024 NBA Finals? Full odds, analysis entering the season

The NBA offseason ended with a bang.
After several relatively quiet months, two trades shook up the league on the brink of training camp.
First, the Milwaukee Bucks made a power move to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. While the move helped form one of the league's top duos with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it wasn't a perfect deal for the Bucks. They sent out Jrue Holiday to get Lillard, and the Blazers subsequently shipped the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics to create a two-headed monster atop the Eastern Conference.
How do these trades impact the title favorites entering this season? Here are the odds to win the Finals and each conference in the 2023-24 season:
2024 NBA Finals favorites, full odds
The two teams involved in the aforementioned trades are the favorites to win it all this season.
Brad Stevens revamped the Celtics' roster over the offseason after his team lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It began by trading fan favorite Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis. Then, after the Bucks loaded up, the Celtics pounced to acquire their former point guard Holiday.
Milwaukee didn't add much to its roster -- at least until the very end of the offseason. Starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez re-signed on multi-year deals, while Malik Beasley and Robin Lopez were added as depth pieces. Then, they made the move of the offseason. Lillard adds a different dimension to the Bucks' offense with his shot creation ability. After losing in the first round as the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee needed to shake it up.
Out West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets brought back the majority of their roster that rolled to a title in June. Bruce Brown could be a key loss off the bench, but second-year guard Christian Braun will have a chance to step up. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, traded for star guard Bradley Beal to compliment Devin Booker and Kevin Durant while also offloading DeAndre Ayton to Portland for depth in the three-team Lillard deal.
The Golden State Warriors made a number of offseason moves to maximize their title window. Chris Paul is the headliner, but veterans Dario Saric, Rudy Gay and Cory Joseph could also play a role. Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings will stay the course after their breakout 2022-23 season ended with their first playoff trip since 2006.
Here's the full odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals as of Oct. 3, according to our partner, PointsBet:
- Boston Celtics, +350
- Milwaukee Bucks, +400
- Denver Nuggets, +550
- Phoenix Suns, +550
- Golden State Warriors, +1200
- Los Angeles Lakers, +1200
- Los Angeles Clippers, +1800
- Philadelphia 76ers, +2000
- Dallas Mavericks, +2200
- Cleveland Cavaliers, +2500
- Memphis Grizzlies, +2500
- Miami Heat, +2500
- New Orleans Pelicans, +4000
- New York Knicks, +5000
- Sacramento Kings, +5000
- Minnesota Timberwolves, +7000
- Oklahoma City Thunder, +7000
- Atlanta Hawks, +8000
- Brooklyn Nets, +10000
- Chicago Bulls, +12500
- Toronto Raptors, +12500
- Indiana Pacers, +15000
- Orlando Magic, +20000
- San Antonio Spurs, +20000
- Utah Jazz, +20000
- Houston Rockets, +25000
- Portland Trail Blazers, +25000
- Charlotte Hornets, +50000
- Detroit Pistons, +50000
- Washington Wizards, +50000
Who is favored to win the NBA Eastern Conference in 2024?
The Celtics and Bucks are the two clear favorites to win the East. Here's how the conference stacks up, according to PointsBet:
- Boston Celtics, +150
- Milwaukee Bucks, +175
- Philadelphia 76ers, +800
- Cleveland Cavaliers, +900
- Miami Heat, +1000
- New York Knicks, +1600
- Atlanta Hawks, +3000
- Brooklyn Nets, +3300
- Toronto Raptors, +5000
- Chicago Bulls, +6000
- Indiana Pacers, +10000
- Orlando Magic, +10000
- Charlotte Hornets, +25000
- Detroit Pistons, +25000
- Washington Wizards, +25000
Who is favored to win the NBA Western Conference in 2024?
The West is more wide open than the East, according to oddsmakers. Denver, Phoenix, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers all have +750 or lower odds to win the conference, per PointsBet. Here are the full odds:
- Denver Nuggets, +275
- Phoenix Suns, +290
- Golden State Warriors, +650
- Los Angeles Lakers, +750
- Los Angeles Clippers, +950
- Dallas Mavericks, +1300
- Memphis Grizzlies, +1300
- New Orleans Pelicans, +2500
- Sacramento Kings, +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves, +3000
- Oklahoma City Thunder, +3000
- Utah Jazz, +10000
- Houston Rockets, +15000
- Portland Trail Blazers, +15000
- San Antonio Spurs, +15000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.