Who is favored to win the 2024 NBA Finals? Full odds, analysis entering the season

The NBA offseason ended with a bang.

After several relatively quiet months, two trades shook up the league on the brink of training camp.

First, the Milwaukee Bucks made a power move to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. While the move helped form one of the league's top duos with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it wasn't a perfect deal for the Bucks. They sent out Jrue Holiday to get Lillard, and the Blazers subsequently shipped the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics to create a two-headed monster atop the Eastern Conference.

How do these trades impact the title favorites entering this season? Here are the odds to win the Finals and each conference in the 2023-24 season:

2024 NBA Finals favorites, full odds

The two teams involved in the aforementioned trades are the favorites to win it all this season.

Brad Stevens revamped the Celtics' roster over the offseason after his team lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It began by trading fan favorite Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that landed them Kristaps Porzingis. Then, after the Bucks loaded up, the Celtics pounced to acquire their former point guard Holiday.

Milwaukee didn't add much to its roster -- at least until the very end of the offseason. Starters Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez re-signed on multi-year deals, while Malik Beasley and Robin Lopez were added as depth pieces. Then, they made the move of the offseason. Lillard adds a different dimension to the Bucks' offense with his shot creation ability. After losing in the first round as the No. 1 seed, Milwaukee needed to shake it up.

Out West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets brought back the majority of their roster that rolled to a title in June. Bruce Brown could be a key loss off the bench, but second-year guard Christian Braun will have a chance to step up. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, traded for star guard Bradley Beal to compliment Devin Booker and Kevin Durant while also offloading DeAndre Ayton to Portland for depth in the three-team Lillard deal.

The Golden State Warriors made a number of offseason moves to maximize their title window. Chris Paul is the headliner, but veterans Dario Saric, Rudy Gay and Cory Joseph could also play a role. Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings will stay the course after their breakout 2022-23 season ended with their first playoff trip since 2006.

Here's the full odds to win the 2024 NBA Finals as of Oct. 3, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Boston Celtics, +350

Milwaukee Bucks, +400

Denver Nuggets, +550

Phoenix Suns, +550

Golden State Warriors, +1200

Los Angeles Lakers, +1200

Los Angeles Clippers, +1800

Philadelphia 76ers, +2000

Dallas Mavericks, +2200

Cleveland Cavaliers, +2500

Memphis Grizzlies, +2500

Miami Heat, +2500

New Orleans Pelicans, +4000

New York Knicks, +5000

Sacramento Kings, +5000

Minnesota Timberwolves, +7000

Oklahoma City Thunder, +7000

Atlanta Hawks, +8000

Brooklyn Nets, +10000

Chicago Bulls, +12500

Toronto Raptors, +12500

Indiana Pacers, +15000

Orlando Magic, +20000

San Antonio Spurs, +20000

Utah Jazz, +20000

Houston Rockets, +25000

Portland Trail Blazers, +25000

Charlotte Hornets, +50000

Detroit Pistons, +50000

Washington Wizards, +50000

Who is favored to win the NBA Eastern Conference in 2024?

The Celtics and Bucks are the two clear favorites to win the East. Here's how the conference stacks up, according to PointsBet:

Boston Celtics, +150

Milwaukee Bucks, +175

Philadelphia 76ers, +800

Cleveland Cavaliers, +900

Miami Heat, +1000

New York Knicks, +1600

Atlanta Hawks, +3000

Brooklyn Nets, +3300

Toronto Raptors, +5000

Chicago Bulls, +6000

Indiana Pacers, +10000

Orlando Magic, +10000

Charlotte Hornets, +25000

Detroit Pistons, +25000

Washington Wizards, +25000

Who is favored to win the NBA Western Conference in 2024?

The West is more wide open than the East, according to oddsmakers. Denver, Phoenix, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers all have +750 or lower odds to win the conference, per PointsBet. Here are the full odds:

Denver Nuggets, +275

Phoenix Suns, +290

Golden State Warriors, +650

Los Angeles Lakers, +750

Los Angeles Clippers, +950

Dallas Mavericks, +1300

Memphis Grizzlies, +1300

New Orleans Pelicans, +2500

Sacramento Kings, +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves, +3000

Oklahoma City Thunder, +3000

Utah Jazz, +10000

Houston Rockets, +15000

Portland Trail Blazers, +15000

San Antonio Spurs, +15000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.