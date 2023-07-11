Who is Cooper Flagg? Meet the next great NBA draft prospect

Cooper Flagg of Montverde drives to the basket during the Hoophall Classic high school basketball game between Montverde Academy and Sunrise Christian on January 16, 2023 at Blake Arena in Massachusetts.

The basketball world recently got an early look at a highly anticipated NBA prospect.

All eyes were on him as he stepped onto the court and displayed an all-around skill set that combines size and fluidity and blends a playmaking point guard with a rim-protecting center.

This tantalizing can't-miss prospect hails from a faraway land that isn't typically a hotbed for No. 1 overall picks in the NBA draft.

He comes from Maine...and he's only 16 years old.

Oops, you probably thought this was about Victor Wembanyama, the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who recently made his summer league debut with the San Antonio Spurs. Nope, it's about the next great prospect who is expected to garner Wemby-like hype.

His name is Cooper Flagg.

The 6-foot-8 wing recently stood courtside after a game having a conversation with LeBron James. It wasn't after Flagg watched LeBron's game. It was after LeBron watched Flagg's.

LeBron and Cooper Flagg 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QDbZqkxnx5 — Overtime (@overtime) July 7, 2023

James watched one of Flagg's dominant performances last week at Nike’s EYBL Peach Jam in South Carolina, getting an early look at the player who already has NBA general managers eyeing the 2026 draft -- or 2025 if Flagg graduates early.

James offered some postgame words of wisdom to Flagg, who casually conversed with one of the greatest basketball players of all time as if he were speaking with a rec league coach.

Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists in the tournament -- highlighted by a 38-point, 16-rebound, 12-block performance -- while leading Maine United to the 16U title game.

2 minutes of Cooper Flagg being absolutely unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/2qm1zN9l1X — Overtime (@overtime) July 10, 2023

The tournament shined some national exposure on a player who will soon be universally known.

Here's everything you need to know about Cooper Flagg:

Who is Cooper Flagg?

Cooper Flagg is a 16-year-old high school basketball player from Maine who is one of the top future NBA draft prospects.

Where does Cooper Flagg go to high school?

Cooper Flagg is a junior at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Montverde has produced a number of NBA players who went on to be selected at or near the top of their draft, including reigning MVP Joel Embiid and former No. 1 overall picks Cade Cunningham and Ben Simmons.

Flagg originally attended Nokomis Regional in Newport, Maine. As a freshman, he led Nokomis to the Class A state championship and was named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year.

Flagg also won a gold medal with the United States at the 2022 FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup.

Playing in a Nike EliteYouthBasketball game in April, Flagg set the E16 single-game scoring record with 52 points.

Cooper Flagg put up 52 POINTS in a game tonight 🤯 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/lOf4KX25Xs — Overtime (@overtime) April 22, 2023

How tall is Cooper Flagg?

Cooper Flag is 6-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds.

What position is Cooper Flagg?

Cooper Flagg is listed as a forward.

What is Cooper Flagg ranked?

Cooper Flagg is currently ranked second in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN, trailing Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

Boozer -- who plays at Christopher Columbus High School in Westchester, Fla -- was named Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2023. At last week's Peach Jam, Boozer led his team Nightrydas Elite over Flagg’s team in the 16U title game.

Sports Illustrated reported that Flagg is old enough to be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft and could reclassify if he graduates high school a year early in 2024. Flagg would then be the consensus top player in what is considered a weak 2024 recruiting class.

Where is Cooper Flagg going to college?

Cooper Flagg has not yet committed to a college, but he has received plenty of offers.

He most recently announced offers from Villanova, Kansas and UConn.

Thanks to Coach Neptune and Coach Nardi for the offer to attend Villanova University! pic.twitter.com/1b0EOzhxVd — Cooper Flagg (@Cooper_Flagg) May 10, 2023

I’m grateful to revive an offer from Coach Self at the University of Kansas!! pic.twitter.com/eMbPCxhXnK — Cooper Flagg (@Cooper_Flagg) May 1, 2023

Blessed to receive an offer to play at UCONN for Coach Hurley!! pic.twitter.com/zrXtJU58UV — Cooper Flagg (@Cooper_Flagg) April 27, 2023

Other schools on his list, according to Yahoo, include Kansas State, Providence, Duke, UCLA, Michigan, Iowa, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan and West Virginia.

Who are the best athletes from Maine?

Cooper Flagg, if he reaches his potential, has a chance to become the greatest athlete Maine has ever produced. Here are some of the notable athletes who were born in the state...

Joan Benoit, Olympic marathon

Cindy Blodgett, WNBA

Bill Carrigan, MLB

Jack Coombs, MLB

Ian Crocker, Swimming

Rick DiPietro, NHL

Brian Dumoulin, NHL

Nate Davis, NFL

Joey Gamache, Boxing

Al Harris, NFL

Duncan Robinson, NBA

Bob Stanley, MLB

Bill Swift, MLB

Jeff Turner, NBA

Seth Wescott, Snowboarding