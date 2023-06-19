When is the 2023 NBA Draft? First pick, order, more

Scoot Henderson (left), Victor Wembanyama (middle) and Brandon Miller (right) are some of the top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The futures of 58 rookies entering the NBA will soon have a destination attached.

The 2023 NBA Draft is nearing, so after months of draft discourse and debate, fans will finally know who will be the newest members of their team.

For the San Antonio Spurs, that seems a given. The Spurs won the No. 1 overall pick in May's draft lottery, giving them the golden opportunity to select star French center Victor Wembanyama.

After Wembanyama comes Scoot Henderson (G League), Brandon Miller (Alabama) and more several highly touted rookies who could make a difference for whichever team they end up on.

But when will all of this transpire? Here's a breakdown:

When is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The 2023 draft will take place on Thursday, June 22.

What time is the 2023 NBA Draft?

The event will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. San Antonio will be on the clock shortly after.

What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?

Here are the first 14 selections in the draft:

1. San Antonio Spurs

2. Charlotte Hornets

3. Portland Trail Blazers

4. Houston Rockets

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Orlando Magic

7. Indiana Pacers

8. Washington Wizards

9. Utah Jazz

10. Dallas Mavericks

11. Orlando Magic (via Chicago)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Toronto Raptors

14. New Orleans Pelicans

You can check out the full draft order here.

When was the first ever NBA draft?

The first ever NBA draft occurred in 1950, which came after the organization rebranded itself from the Basketball Association of America (BAA). Chuck Share, a center from Bowling Green, went No. 1 overall to the Boston Celtics.

Is the NBA draft always in June?

Yes, the NBA draft is typically held around the end of June following the conclusion of the postseason and is one of the key starting points of the offseason.