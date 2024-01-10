It took just 31 games for Victor Wembanyama to record his first triple-double.

And in doing so, the San Antonio Spurs rookie made history.

At 20 years and six days old, Wembanyama became the youngest ever center to post a triple-double after logging 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 130-108 win over the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Victor Wembanyama's first career triple-double 👏



At 20 years old, @Wemby is the youngest center in NBA history to record a triple-double and he did it in just 21 minutes! pic.twitter.com/9K2dcTtrgq — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2024

The No. 1 overall pick achieved the feat in just 21 minutes while also not turning the ball over. The previous youngest player to not turn the ball over in a triple-double effort -- since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78 -- was Andre Iguodala on March 23, 2005, at 21 years, 54 days old.

He's also just the second player in the last 40 seasons to record a triple-double in under 22 minutes, joining Russell Westbrook when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's been a strong start to life in the NBA for the French youngster, who is averaging 19.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.2 minutes per game, along with a 45/30/80 shooting split.