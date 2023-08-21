Trending
Skal Labissiere reunites with Kings, agrees to one-year contract

By Tristi Rodriguez

The Kings are reuniting with a familiar face.

Sacramento has agreed to a one-year contract with Skal Labissiere, his agent told The Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday. Charania added that the deal is partially guaranteed.

Labissiere, who was selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft, spent three seasons in Sacramento before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019.

With the Kings, he averaged eight points on 47.5-percent shooting, along with 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes played.

Labissiere will be the latest Kentucky addition to Sacramento, alongside fellow Wildcats De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Trey Lyles and Nerles Noel.

After his time in Sacramento and Portland, Labissiere jumped around the NBA and G League before playing overseas with Cangrejeros de Santurce, the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico and the Grises de Humacao.

He's spent the last three seasons away from the NBA, but the Kings see some potential in the 6-foot-10's ability and added more depth to the center spot.

