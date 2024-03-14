Lakers fan Sharpe does not want to see Kings in playoff matchup

Noted Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe, after watching his favorite team's latest crushing loss to the Kings on Wednesday night, does not want Los Angeles to meet Sacramento in the NBA playoffs.

Speaking to Gilbert Arenas on the “Nightcap” show, Sharpe expressed his disappointment in seeing the Lakers lose again to the Kings, with Sacramento cruising to a 120-107 win at Golden 1 Center.

“The Kings, I don’t want to see those Kings in the playoffs,” Sharpe said. “I don’t want to see them in the Play-In Tournament, I don’t want to see them at the AAU tournament, I don’t want to see them at the blacktop, I don’t want to see the Kings no more.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Noted Lakers fan Shannon Sharpe wants nothing to do with the Sacramento Kings come the postseason:



“I don’t want to see those Kings in the playoffs. I don’t want to see them in the Play-In Tournament… I don’t want to see the Kings no more.” pic.twitter.com/QIXNkrwAXG — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 14, 2024

Despite having both LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy and in the starting lineup, the Lakers couldn't overcome a strong scoring performance from Harrison Barnes and a triple-double from Domantas Sabonis as the Kings swept the season series for just the second time ever (2015-16).

The win gives Sabonis a perfect 10-0 career record against fellow big man Davis, though the Kings superstar would like the media to stop talking about it.

The Lakers hold the Western Conference's No. 9 seed while the Kings have ascended to the No. 6 seed, which would guaranteed them a first-round playoff berth if they can hold onto that spot.

Sacramento and the Phoenix Suns have identical 38-27 records and split the season series, but the Kings hold the next tiebreaker, which is divisional record.

Given how tight Western Conference playoff positioning currently is, it is possible that the Lakers and Kings could face off in the Play-In Tournament. Considering the way Sacramento has dominated these games, Sharpe is spot on in expressing his desire to see Los Angeles play anyone else in the postseason.