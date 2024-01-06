Report: Kings to waive JTA ahead of guaranteed contract deadline

Juan Toscano-Anderson's time in Sacramento appears to be over.

The Sacramento Kings will waive the veteran 30-year-old wing, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The move comes ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 10, date when contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

The Kings signed the former Golden State Warrior and Los Angeles Laker to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal on Dec. 14, bringing a wing head coach Mike Brown had familiarity with.

But the Oakland native never cracked the rotation, appearing in six games but never playing more than five minutes in a contest.

Across 3.2 minutes per game, Toscano-Anderson averaged 0.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He took three shots total, making one in the 143-131 win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18. He had played for the Capitanes de Ciudad de México in the NBA G League prior to joining Sacramento.

The move clears up a roster spot, which puts Sacramento at 14 rostered players. That may be important with the trade deadline looming.