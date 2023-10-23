Kings announce opening night roster for 2023-24 NBA season

The Kings on Monday announced their roster for the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Kings waived Deonte Burton, Chance Comanche, Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell to set the roster at 17 for the start of the season. Keon Ellis, Jordan Ford and Jalen Slawson hold Sacramento's three two-way contracts.

Kings announce their 2023-24 Opening Night roster pic.twitter.com/oLgaLuI0We — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) October 23, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sacramento will open the season on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. The Kings will then head home to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Golden 1 Center for their home opener.

There are a lot of exciting new things brewing in Sacramento as the Kings look to get back into the playoffs after snapping a 17-year postseason drought last season.

On Saturday, they unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, which pay homage to their rich history.

Those new threads lookin’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jpSTm6xtAS — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 21, 2023

While the Kings didn't make a huge splash this offseason and are running it back with essentially the same pieces as last season, a handful of new additions will look to help finish what they started.