Report: Kings expected to ‘make a play' for Khris Middleton

The Kings have their eyes on a handful of free-agent targets as the negotiation window quickly approaches.

As NBA free agency officially begins Friday, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Ben Rohrbach reported Thursday that Sacramento is "expected to make a play" for Khris Middleton.

Middleton declined his $40.4 million player option for next season with the Milwaukee Bucks and will become an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old still could return to Milwaukee on a new deal, and Rohrbach believes Sacramento's interest in the forward will only drive up his price.

The Kings, fresh off a historic season in which they snapped their 17-year playoff drought, are on the hunt for a power forward to pair with Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis in their attempt to make a deep postseason run.

Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2013, Middleton was traded to the Bucks in 2014 and has been there ever since. Milwaukee still has championship aspirations with NBA phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract for at least two more seasons and is motivated to bring Middleton back.

Middleton is coming off one of his worst seasons to date, shooting a career-low 43.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range while being sidelined for much of the season with knee issues.

Aside from Middleton, the Kings could target Kyle Kuzma, Draymond Green, Brook Lopez and others as they hope to push last season's success and reach that next level.