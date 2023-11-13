Report: Fox expected back in Kings' lineup Monday or Wednesday

There's hope on the horizon for Kings fans eager to see star point guard De'Aaron Fox back on the court.

After suffering an ankle injury during Sacramento's Oct. 29 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Fox is expected back in the Kings' lineup as soon as Monday's home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Wednesday vs. the Lakers in Los Angeles, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported Monday, citing sources.

Sacramento Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox is expected to return to lineup as soon as tonight vs. Cavaliers, or Wednesday at Lakers, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox has missed last five games due to a sprained ankle. He was a full participant in today’s shootaround. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2023

Since Fox sprained his ankle last month, the Kings have posted a 2-3 record after dropping their first three games without him and he currently is listed as doubtful for Monday's game at Golden 1 Center. The NBA All-Star averaged 31.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in three games before his injury.

Fox sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Sacramento's overtime win against the Lakers on Oct. 29 at Golden 1 Center. He was helped to the locker room after being down for several minutes, but later returned to the game. After attempting to play in the game's extra quarter, Fox was pulled after he continued to limp on the floor.

The Kings certainly could use their best player back on the court. But the bench has stepped up admirably in his absence, and a 4-4 record on the season having played a majority of their games without Fox is a sign of good things to come for Sacramento.