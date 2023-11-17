Kings center Len will miss 6 to 8 weeks with high ankle sprain

The Sacramento Kings' center depth took a long-term hit.

Alex Len will be sidelined for more than a month because of high ankle sprain, the Kings announced Friday.

"Additional testing and further evaluation confirmed that Len will be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks with a moderate but stable high ankle sprain," the team's statement read.

Len suffered the injury Monday during the Kings' 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old attempted to stop Caris LeVert's drive to the basket, but LeVert stumbled and collided with Len.

Len, who signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract to return to Sacramento this past offseason, has averaged 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 6.8 minutes per game across six appearances. He's shot 75 percent from the field, too.

Behind starting center Domantas Sabonis on the Kings' depth chart is JaVale McGee, who also signed a one-year deal this offseason and has made eight appearances thus far, averaging 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.5 minutes while shooting 65.8 percent from the field.

Sacramento also could benefit from running Trey Lyles as the small-ball center on occasion once the versatile big man returns from injury.