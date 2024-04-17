Ellis trolls Steph with night night celebration after Kings' play-in win

The Kings tucked the Warriors into bed Tuesday night, and second-year guard Keon Ellis said night, night.

After the Kings' 118-94 NBA play-in tournament win over the Warriors at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Defensive Player of the Game honor was bestowed upon Ellis and while sitting on the throne, he trolled Steph Curry with his trademark "night, night" celebration.

😴



Defensive Player of the Game presented by @PhoongLawCorp pic.twitter.com/5s5kAERaHP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 17, 2024

The Kings exacted revenge against the Warriors after their Northern California rival beat them in a thrilling seven-game first-round NBA playoff series last season.

Ellis wasn't the only one using Curry's "night night" celebration after the Kings' win.

Sweet beams 😴 pic.twitter.com/ALogk4FDnX — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 17, 2024

Ellis played 39 minutes in the Kings' win, finishing with 15 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and was a plus-27.

Locked-in Keon hits different 🔒



pic.twitter.com/GbMAoL2HXt — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 17, 2024

Ellis' calling card is his tenacious defense, which was on display against the Warriors.

"Honestly, I just treated it like every other game, for real," Ellis said on "Kings Postgame Live" after Tuesday's game. "Just trying to be locked into the game plan knowing Stephen Curry, Klay [Thompson], they have some great shooters out there, so you've got to be locked in on them. You can't let them get loose. So just great attention to detail tonight, and just tried to give my team, from me, the best chance to win."

Keon breaks down his well-rounded performance against the Warriors ⬇ pic.twitter.com/KN1EhlHr8k — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 17, 2024

The 24-year-old Ellis burst onto the scene this season, appearing in 57 games and starting 21. He finished the regular season averaging 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 17.2 minutes. He took on a bigger role when Kevin Huerter sustained a season-ending left shoulder injury.

The Kings are going to need that same level of intensity from Ellis when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a win-or-go-home play-in game Friday at Smoothie King Center.

Sacramento is looking to exorcise recent demons, as it has lost the previous five matchups between the two teams this season.

If Ellis puts the clamps on star Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum, the Kings could be ticketed for a first-round NBA playoff series against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.