Murray ruled out for Kings-Warriors NBA In-Season Tournament game

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings will be without a key player Tuesday against their Northern California rivals.

Second-year forward Keegan Murray was ruled out of Sacramento's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center as he continues to recover from a lower back injury.

Murray was a full participant at practice on Monday but didn't participate on Tuesday. The young forward said his return would be based on a pain tolerance.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Keegan Murray talks about the progress he’s made from the soreness in his lower back keeping him out of the last two games, how his return depends upon pain tolerance and his view of the Kings playing without him. pic.twitter.com/rlaW3e35mY — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 28, 2023

The Kings have faced the Warriors 11 times since April dating back to last season and already twice this season. Murray has been the primary defender on Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

With Murray out, Davion Mitchell or Keon Ellis -- who was listed as available Tuesday night after missing the last three games with an ankle injury -- could be assigned the difficult task of defending Curry.