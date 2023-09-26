Kings to host second annual 3×3 International Cup at Golden 1 Center

The Kings on Tuesday announced that the 3x3 International Cup is returning to Golden 1 Center this year.

In partnership with 3BALL USA, the Kings will host the FIBA-endorsed 3-on-3 competition with some of the best men's 3x3 teams from across the country, including No. 1 Miami, No. 2 Princeton and No. 4 Omaha.

International teams also will be included, including Mexico City, Jamaica and Jeddah.

The 19-game event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Golden 1 Center. The first 5,000 fans who attend will receive a limited-edition trading card featuring former Kings guard Jimmer Fredette, who will be playing for Team Miami in the tournament.

Pool Play Designations

Pool A

Miami (1)

Jamaica (8)

Sacramento (9)

Pool B

Jeddah (2)

Marin County (7)

Oklahoma City The Cage (10)

Pool C

Omaha (3)

Mexico City (6)

Venice Beach (11)

Pool D

Calabasas (4)

St. Louis Da Guys (5)

Capital City (12)

The pool composition and seeding were automatically determined by the team's respective FIBA 3x3 ranking.

Teams will be competing for cash prizes and a spot in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. They also can earn FIBA 3x3 ranking points, which could help them qualify for major 3x3 events, including the Olympic Games.

The winner will take home a $3,000 cash prize and an all-expensed trip to Chengdu, China to compete in a FIBA 3x3 Masters event scheduled for Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, where the champions can win more than $125,000 in prize money.

“The 3x3 International Cup showcases the excitement, electricity and entertainment of 3x3 basketball, and we are proud to be hosting it again this year,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said. “We are excited to make Sacramento a must-stop on the 3x3 tour displaying the competition and incredible skill of the games.”

The 12-team tournament will include the local champions of last year's event, Team Sacramento, which consists of Mark Payne, Drake U’u, Reggie Willhite and New Williams.

The event is played on a compact halfcourt and games are fast-paced with 12-second shot clocks, versus the NBA's 24-second shot clocks. The game ends in 10 minutes or when a team reaches 21 points.

In addition to 12 games during the Group Stage and seven more games in the Knockout Round, the event will include a slam dunk contest.

The event is open to all ages and free to the public, with tickets required for admission. Fans can claim their complimentary tickets here. Parking will be available for $5 in the DOCO West garage.