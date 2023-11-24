Kings' NBA In-Season Tournament group-play standing after win vs. Wolves

The Kings are one step away from punching their ticket to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.

Sacramento defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-111 on Friday at Target Center to improve to 3-0 in Group C play.

The Kings clinch Group C if the Golden State Warriors lose to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. If the Warriors beat San Antonio, the Kings still control their own destiny and can win the group stage by defeating Golden State on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

If they lose to Golden State, the Kings can advance to Las Vegas as the Western Conference's wild card, a spot determined by tiebreakers in this order: head-to-head record, point differential and total points scored.

Elsewhere in Group C, the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) and San Antonio Spurs (0-3) are eliminated. The Timberwolves (2-1) still could win the group stage with a win over the Thunder combined with a Warriors win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Sacramento’s win over Minnesota snapped a two-game skid and wrapped up a long six-game road trip. The Kings (9-6) have three days off before returning to action Tuesday against the Warriors at Golden 1 Center.