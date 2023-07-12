Sabonis undergoes surgery to repair thumb fracture

Domantas Sabonis played with a right thumb fracture for the last four months of the Kings' 2022-23 NBA season, but he won't have to any longer.

The three-time All-Star recently underwent surgery to repair the injured thumb, Lithuanian national team head coach Kazys Maksvytis confirmed (h/t BasketNews).

"The main reasons behind Domantas' availability this summer was his contract and health," Maksvytis said in a press conference. "He tried to recover without the surgery, but it didn't work, and he lost time. After the surgery, everything takes longer."

"He apologized for not coming and promised to be available next summer."

Sabonis was supposed to play with Lithuania at this summer's FIBA World Cup, but Maksvytis knew that the star center's injury could get in the way.

There's no timeline for Sabonis' recovery, and it's not confirmed whether he'll be available at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Earlier this month, Sabonis signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Sacramento for the next five seasons. The Kings renegotiated the contract of his original deal, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that Sabonis took less money to prioritize the Kings' roster.

Sabonis averaged 19.1 points on 61.5-percent shooting, along with a league-leading 12.3 rebounds and a career and team-best 7.3 assists in 79 games last season. He was an All-NBA Third Team selection and double-double leader. Even after sustaining the injury in late December, he fought through the pain and remained consistent, averaging 19.9 points on 61.7-percent shooting, adding 12.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists in 35.3 minutes.

With all he still was able to accomplish while injured, there's no telling what he'll do while healthy.