How Kings' Sabonis takes criticism, support from Hall of Fame dad

Kings center Domantas Sabonis comes from a famous Lithuanian basketball family, with his legendary father supporting him through his NBA career.

On the latest episode of Kings Central, NBC Sports California’s Morgan Ragan spoke to Sabonis about his relationship with his father, FIBA and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, specifically asking how much his dad influenced him to play basketball.

“He actually let us do our own thing, he really didn’t push us, he literally let us do whatever we wanted," Sabonis told Ragan. "Now, as I’m older of course we talk after every game. He will tell me things, and what to do and stuff like that. But growing up, he didn’t really want to be on top of us and I think that actually really helped.”

In his storied career, Arvydas Sabonis was one of leading stars for the Soviet Union national team, helping the USSR capture the gold medal in the 1988 Olympic Games.

Later on, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, he led the Lithuanian national team to back-to-back bronze medal finishes at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games. After a dominant run in Europe, the elder Sabonis moved over to North America and the NBA, playing six seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.

When asked how he handles his father’s criticism or support after games, Sabonis was quick to point out that most of the time Arvydas has been incredibly supportive of him, particularly during his rookie NBA season.

“It’s usually all support," Sabonis told Ragan. "My character on the court is also from him so the criticism between each other doesn’t go great. So he knows when and what to say in certain situations, that definitely has helped me, especially when I was a rookie he would help me and now he’s just happy watching, if he sees something he’ll say it but apart from that we just enjoy it.”

Since being traded to the Kings in Feb. 2022, Sabonis has become an integral part of a huge resurgence for Sacramento, with he and teammate De’Aaron Fox being named NBA All-Stars last season.

Sabonis lead the league in rebounds last season as he became one of the NBA's most-dynamic players, leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time 2006.

Through 36 games, Sabonis is averaging a double-double at 20.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, and has posted a triple-double in nine games this season.