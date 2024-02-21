Fox details severity of lingering shoulder issue post-All-Star break

Perhaps nobody benefited more from the NBA All-Star break than Kings guard De'Aaron Fox.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center for the first time since the break, Fox revealed he has dealt with an undiagnosed right shoulder injury, one that he does not believe is serious.

De'Aaron Fox on his Kings returning to practice following the All-Star break, not watching Keegan Murray at the Rising Stars game, dealing with his sore shoulder, his scoring load, the competition in the West & necessary improvements. pic.twitter.com/Jwhbhi7hHW — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 21, 2024

"I don't think we ever got an MRI on it, but it was never serious enough for me to do that," Fox said.

While the seven days off didn't completely heal Fox's shoulder, the Kings' superstar certainly benefited from the much-needed rest and is ready to kick off the second half of the season.

"I definitely needed just a couple days away," Fox shared. "Obviously, with the issue I have, five days isn't going to solve it, but you definitely need that type of break in the middle of the season. Obviously, that's why the NBA always has it. Obviously, it's not super long and you don't want it to be super long because you don't want to get out of a groove that you've had.

"Obviously, I've played almost 36 minutes a game you're in the best shape you're going to be in so you don't want to sit down for too long, and obviously working out is not the same as playing games so you want to try and get that rest but try and stay in as much rhythm as you can."

In 48 games this season, Fox is averaging 26.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest on 46.4-percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from 3-point range.

Fox and the Kings return to the court for a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. Tune in to "Kings Pregame Live" starting at 6:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California.