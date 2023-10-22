Kings' Mitchell learns something new every matchup vs. Warriors' Curry

Kings third-year guard Davion Mitchell is more than familiar with defending Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Sacramento and Golden State matched up 11 times last season -- four regular-season games and the thrilling seven-game first-round playoff series. They played twice this preseason, and are just days away from another matchup Friday, the Kings' home opener at Golden 1 Center.

Mitchell is ready for yet another challenge against the nine-time NBA All-Star.

"I learn something every time," Mitchell said Sunday of guarding Curry [h/t "Deuce & Mo" podcast]. "He’s one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. He makes some tough shots."

Curry drained a few improbable shots Wednesday late in the Kings' 116-115 preseason loss to the Warriors. He knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds left. But his triple right before then -- a 26-footer with 37 seconds left -- might have been more impressive.

"Last preseason game he made a tough shot off the backboard," Mitchell said. "I asked him, ‘Did you mean to do that?’ And he said, ‘Would I be lying if I said I did?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, you made it.' "

Mitchell has been on the winning side of a few battles against Curry in his career. He shadowed Curry for a good chunk of the Kings' Game 2 victory over the Warriors in April. Curry still led the Warriors with 28 points but missed 10 of 13 attempts from 3-point range.

After the game, Kings coach Mike Brown stated Mitchell couldn't have done a better job guarding Curry.

"He’s amazing, man," Mitchell said Sunday. "... Every time he plays I think he gets better and better, honestly. He don’t stop moving. He’s in shape more than anyone on the court. I learn something every time I play him."

Mitchell will get his next chance against Curry on Friday. But first, the Kings will prepare to open their season Wednesday against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.