Police say Kings G League player arrested, faces murder charge

Chance Comanche poses for a photo at the Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on Oct. 2, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

A Sacramento Kings G League player and his girlfriend have been arrested after the death of an acquaintance in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Chance Comanche, 27, who played for the Stockton Kings before he was released by the team on Saturday, was arrested by FBI agents in California on Friday and is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping, police said in a Sunday release. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, jail records show.

His girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested two days prior in Las Vegas and was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping charges, police said. Her bail is set at $500,000, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Both are accused of executing a murder plot on Harnden’s friend, Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

