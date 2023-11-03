Ranking the top 5 NBA In-Season Tournament courts

NBA fans won’t have a hard time figuring out which games are part of the In-Season Tournament.

The league introduced the inaugural event for the 2023-24 season with hopes of adding some stakes to the regular season. Now, it is bringing some unprecedented – and colorful – changes to the court.

For the first time in league history, all 30 teams got alternate courts. They will be used during group play and quarterfinal games during the In-Season Tournament and feature painted floors instead of the typical hardwood.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The eye-popping courts prominently feature the NBA Cup and match each team’s City Edition jerseys, which ignited some ire from fans before they were officially released. While the courts drew some polarizing reactions, there are plenty of hits.

Here are the top five In-Season Tournament court designs across the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves will use this court on Nov. 24 and Nov. 28. Credit: NBA

The Timberwolves’ In-Season Tournament court and City Edition jerseys take inspiration from Minnesota’s nickname, “the Land of 10,000 Lakes.” The two tones of blue make it seem like the game is being played on water, and the monochromatic logo is a nice touch.

Anthony Edwards and Co. will have to wait a little while to break out their new court. They host the Sacramento Kings for tournament action on Nov. 24 and have their group play finale at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 28.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will use this court on Nov. 10 and Nov. 21. Credit: NBA

Opponents have been making trips to The Valley in Phoenix for years. Now, they will step into El Valle.

The Suns will use a vibrant purple-and-blue court with a Spanish script at the center. They will use it for their Nov. 10 contest against the Los Angeles Lakers and Nov. 21 contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will use this court on Nov. 3 and Nov. 24. Credit: NBA

The Pacers went with a graffiti font and some bold colors for their In-Season Tournament court. While the yellow used for the middle strip is synonymous with the team, it also used a neon blue inspired by the city’s lights.

The team will debut the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Nov. 3, for the opening night of the tournament and again on Nov. 24 against the Detroit Pistons.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls will use this court on Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Credit: NBA

The Bulls will be seeing all-caps RED during their In-Season Tournament home games. The two-tone red is paired with a white Bulls logo at center court and “Chicago” written out on each baseline in a tribute to the “Madhouse on Madison.”

Chicago will play on the red court against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday and the Orlando Magic on Nov. 17.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers will use this court on Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Credit: NBA

Rip City is represented in the Blazers’ In-Season Tournament court. The Moda Center court features a red-and-wood color combination with plaid inspired by championship-winning coach Dr. Jack Ramsay in the logo.

The Blazers will use the court on Friday, the tournament’s opening day, against the Memphis Grizzlies and again on Nov. 17 against the Lakers.