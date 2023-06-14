Nikola Jokic had no idea where his NBA Finals MVP trophy was

Nikola Jokic won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP trophy...and then he lost it.

In a sitdown interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews that was released on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets center revealed that he didn't know where the prestigious piece of hardware was. Jokic said he last left it in Nuggets equipment manager Sparky Gonzalez's room, but it was no longer there.

"I really don't know," Jokic said of the trophy's whereabouts. "I left it in Sparky's room and it's not there anymore. So, I don't know. But hopefully it can arrive in my house."

Ayo, this man Nikola Jokic already lost his MVP trophy HAHAHAHA. He really just wants to go back to his farm in Serbia 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wevs4NE9Hg — Viceroy Flair Productions (@ViceroyFlair) June 13, 2023

It's not surprising at all that the Joker had a 'hopefully it turns up' kind of attitude about the trophy. Remember, this is the same player who reacted to winning the Finals by saying, "We can go home now," did an emotionless champagne pop in the locker room and was distraught upon learning the Nuggets were having a championship parade this week.

It turned out there was no need for him to worry about it, either. Andrews later reported that the trophy was in the Nuggets' possession and ready for Thursday's parade in Denver.

Rest assured, the Nuggets’ longtime equipment guru Sparky Gonzales has the trophy cleaned and detailed and it’s ready for Thursday’s parade. https://t.co/2p1NQYzNPS — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 15, 2023

The big question now is whether Jokic can make it through the parade without misplacing the trophy again.

