Nets guard Ben Simmons out for season with lower back injury

Ben Simmons is done for the season.

The Brooklyn Nets guard will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign due to a lower back injury, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back," the team said. "Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It's been a tumultuous stretch since Simmons was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers back in February of 2022. He held out of games with the Sixers before finally getting traded, then didn't play a minute for the Nets that season due to a herniated disk in his back.

Simmons made his debut with Brooklyn the following season, when he played 42 games and averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists over 42 games. He missed nearly half of the 2022-23 season due to knee and back issues.

That brings us to the current season, where Simmons suited up for just 15 games and averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. It's been a rapid decline for Simmons, who was a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive First Team selection in his four full seasons with Philly.

The Nets fired head coach Jacque Vaughn last month as the team struggled to remain in the playoff picture. Brooklyn is currently 25-37, good for 11th in the Eastern Conference and three games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final spot in the Play-In Tournament.