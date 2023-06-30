Trending

NBA Twitter floored by Fred VanVleet's massive free-agent deal with Rockets

The first jaw-dropping deal in NBA free agency came via the Rockets and Fred VanVleet

By Eric Mullin

The Rockets have successfully pried Fred VanVleet away from Toronto.

But it required a massive contract to do so.

Just hours into NBA free agency, Houston struck a staggering three-year, $130 million deal with VanVleet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will pay the one-time All-Star point guard an average of $43.3 million per season. That's more than double the $21.25 million he made last season.

VanVleet, 29, became the first undrafted NBA player to land a $100 million deal, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto, helping the franchise win its first NBA championship in 2019 before turning into a full-time starter in 2019-20.

After making his first All-Star team in 2021-22, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.3% from deep in 69 games last season.

Even though the Rockets had a ton of money to spend and were rumored to be targeting FVV, the deal still left many NBA fans in disbelief.

