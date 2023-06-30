NBA Twitter floored by Fred VanVleet's massive free-agent deal with Rockets

The Rockets have successfully pried Fred VanVleet away from Toronto.

But it required a massive contract to do so.

Just hours into NBA free agency, Houston struck a staggering three-year, $130 million deal with VanVleet, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G Fred VanVleet has agreed on a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz tell ESPN. Rockets land ex-Raptors All-Star in his prime at 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/B6WwPmLYq1 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The deal will pay the one-time All-Star point guard an average of $43.3 million per season. That's more than double the $21.25 million he made last season.

VanVleet, 29, became the first undrafted NBA player to land a $100 million deal, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto, helping the franchise win its first NBA championship in 2019 before turning into a full-time starter in 2019-20.

After making his first All-Star team in 2021-22, VanVleet averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.3% from deep in 69 games last season.

Even though the Rockets had a ton of money to spend and were rumored to be targeting FVV, the deal still left many NBA fans in disbelief.

All respect to Fred VanVleet but this is the worst contract of the day. https://t.co/wO8PT7x7zX — Chris Milholen (@ChrisMilholen) July 1, 2023

I know they had to spend the money but sheeeeshhhhhh.

Happy for FVV and his fam. Undrafted to $130M https://t.co/9flZJYnwta — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) July 1, 2023

Rich Paul is the GOAT, this contract is filthy lmao https://t.co/fbUkIquNMA — Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) July 1, 2023

this is hilarious for both the Rockets and the Raptors. good for FVV but… man https://t.co/HkSq9a1pt4 — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 1, 2023

We just gave Fred VanVleet a bigger deal than Kyrie to make a play-in push pic.twitter.com/Rjcjn4WGbw — Nico (@elitetakes_) July 1, 2023

Tremendous comedy in Harden spending six months leaking to everyone who would listen that he would go back to Houston and then Houston says "no thanks, we'd rather give Fred VanVleet $130 million" — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) July 1, 2023

130 MILLION OVER 3 YEARS FOR FRED VANVLEET pic.twitter.com/ux9I3gvd5z https://t.co/WTEcZjsDW2 — MVP43🐐 (@StepBackPascal) July 1, 2023

The Fred VanVleet negotiations must've been the Vince McMahon meme — Mike Prada. (PRAY-duh) (@MikePradaNBA) July 1, 2023

The first time I read the tweet, I think my brain automatically assumed it was for 4 yrs rather than 3. Which still would've been like, wow. But at three yrs? DAWG. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) July 1, 2023

This is what $40M normally gets you… Fred Van Vleet is not in this class of players https://t.co/HgL88NcIqp pic.twitter.com/y4ydBib8A9 — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) July 1, 2023

FVV needs to build a Klutch Sports statue in his front yard for creating a bidding war that got him a 3/130 lol — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 1, 2023

Fred VanVleet getting paid more than Kyrie pic.twitter.com/gBjaoDqhN3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 1, 2023