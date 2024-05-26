Have both NBA conference finals ever ended in sweeps? What to know

Closing out a series is the hardest thing to do.

The 2024 NBA Finals is nearly the next series faster than expected, and that's due to two teams on the verge of closing out their respective conference finals matchups.

Out East, the Boston Celtics have a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers and could move on with a Game 4 road win.

Then over to the West, the Dallas Mavericks are up 3-0 against the Minnesota Timberwolves and can wrap it up with a Game 4 home win.

But both series beg the question: Have both NBA conference finals ever ended in sweeps? Here's what to know:

Long story short, no. If the Celtics and Mavericks each win their next games, it'd be the first ever time both NBA conference finals ended in sweeps.

The 2023 playoffs almost produced the first. The Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Miami Heat nearly a blew a 3-0 lead to Boston before comfortably winning Game 7.

How many NBA championships do the Indiana Pacers have?

The Pacers have never won the NBA title. They are one of 10 teams still without a championship.

How many NBA championships do the Minnesota Timberwolves have?

The Timberwolves also have never won the NBA title.

Has any NBA team come back from a 3-0 deficit?

No, there has still not been a team who has turned around a 3-0 deficit. Only four teams out of 154 forced a Game 7, but all of them lost.