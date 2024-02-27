What are the longest buzzer-beating game-winners in NBA history?

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 27: Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after making the game winning shot against the Dallas Mavericks on February 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

Max Strus' shot is in the record books.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard drilled a game-winner to beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-119, with the shot coming from beyond halfcourt.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It capped a night for the 27-year-old that saw him score 21 points while hitting 7 of 10 shots from deep in 26 minutes.

The last bucket, of course, was the most satisfying. It went down in the records as a 59-foot shot, but is the make the longest in that situation?

Let's look at the five longest buzzer-beating game-winners in NBA history in the 3-point era, via ESPN Stats & Info:

5. 50 feet - Tyreke Evans vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 2010

Down 98-97, Sacramento Kings guard Tyreke Evans hit an off-balance 50-foot shot at home to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 100-98.

(2010) This is still one of the craziest sequences in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NPYzZYa4Aw — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 25, 2020

4. 53 feet - Julius Erving at Dallas Mavericks, 1986

Throwing it back to 1986, Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving hit a 53-foot shot with under two seconds to beat the Mavericks.

3. 55 feet - Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf at Los Angeles Clippers, 1992

About six years after Irving's then-record-setting bucket, Denver Nuggets' Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf helped beat the Los Angeles Clippers on the road with a 55-foot game-winner.

2. 59 feet - Max Strus vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2024

Strus' 59-foot game-winner falls a couple of feet short of the top spot on this list.

WHAT A SHOT!



Max Strus wins it in Cleveland with a HALFCOURT SHOT at the buzzer 🚨 #TissotBuzzerBeater #YourTimeDefinesYourGreatness pic.twitter.com/EPtvANMNhr — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2024

1. 61 feet - Devonte' Graham at Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021

The top spot belongs to former New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham, who drilled a shot from 61 feet out (1.4 seconds left) to beat the Thunder on the road. It came right after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a ridiculous off-balance 3-pointer to tie the game at 110.