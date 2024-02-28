‘Goat James': NBA world reacts to Lakers' thrilling comeback vs. Clippers

The Clippers' largest lead was 21. They then led by 19 to enter the fourth quarter.

Enter LeBron James.

James began the fourth on fire, scoring 19 points in the quarter, along with five 3-pointers, to spark the comeback effort.

For comparison's sake, the Clippers only mustered 16 points in the fourth after recording 30, 36 and 30 in the three quarters prior.

The Lakers would win 116-112, with James logging 34 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. He shot 13 of 21 overall and 7 of 12 from deep. All starters -- Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura -- eclipsed double-digit points.

The Clippers, meanwhile, were led by Kawhi Leonard's 26 points and James Harden's 23, with Paul George out with a knee injury.

Here are some of the best reactions to James and the Lakers' comeback on social media:

The Lakers won the "Battle of L.A." season series 3-1, with the lone loss coming in a game James did not play.

The only hope for more matchups between the two teams this season is either a playoff series or a play-in tournament game.