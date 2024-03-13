Why Steph is open to career in politics after NBA retirement

Steph Curry's basketball success led to multiple White House visits, but could a more permanent stay in the Oval Office be in store for the two-time NBA MVP?

During an interview with Jericka Duncan on CBS Mornings, Curry was asked if he ever would consider running for President of the United States of America.

.@StephenCurry30 wants to help kids find their inner confidence with his book, “I Am Extraordinary.”



He tells @jerickaduncan about his focus on children’s literacy and his potential post-basketball future: “I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good.” pic.twitter.com/FkrDF6GhbH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 12, 2024

"Maybe," Curry told Duncan.

When asked about his interest in politics, Curry explained that he would be open to any opportunity that would allow him to leverage his influence in a positive way.

"I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in a way that I can," Curry explained. "If that's the way to do it -- I'm not saying the presidency -- if politics is the way to create meaningful change or if there's another way outside of politics."

Duncan followed up by asking Curry if a presidential run is something that he wouldn't rule out at this point in time.

"You're not ruling it out?" Duncan asked.

"No," Curry swiftly replied.

Curry and his wife Ayesha are well known for their philanthropic endeavors, including establishing the Eat.Play.Learn Foundation, which provides fresh meals, books, and new playgrounds for Oakland schools.

While Curry didn't outright commit to pursuing politics once his NBA career concludes, the superstar point guard appears to be open to anything that will allow him to use his platform to make the world a better place.

Four-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP, and Finals MVP. Could this decorated resume one day have the President of the United States added to it? Only time will tell.

