Why TJD is most impressed by Steph's consistency, preparation

Trayce Jackson-Davis is settling into a consistent role with the Warriors in his rookie 2023-24 NBA season, and is making sure to learn from Steph Curry whenever he can.

Jackson-Davis joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole and Kerith Burke on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk," where he was asked what stood out to him most about the way Curry approaches the game.

“His consistency. He does it at the same level -- which is the top level -- and he does it like that every day, it doesn’t change," Jackson-Davis told Poole and Burke. "When you’re as great as him, when you’re as great of a shooter as he is, obviously he could be like ‘well I’m already amazing at this’ but no he’s taking it rep-by-rep, day-by-day, and that’s why he’s the best at what he does. He’s the greatest shooter of all time and it shows with his preparation.”

Since being selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis has steadily carved out a spot in Golden State's rotation this season, impressing coach Steve Kerr enough to slot him into the starting lineup on occasion.

Along with fellow youngsters Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski, Jackson-Davis has been part of the Warriors' youth movement this season as Golden State looks to bridge the gap between current stars like Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green and the future franchise cornerstones.

Jackson-Davis continues to impress in his first season with the Dubs, averaging 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game over 30 games played.

