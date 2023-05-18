Steph wins PBWA award for his dedication to community impact

Steph Curry will have to clear additional space in his ever-expanding trophy room.

And his latest honor is overdue.

The Warriors superstar will receive the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for outstanding service and dedication to the community, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced Thursday.

Stephen Curry has won the Professional Basketball Writers Association's 2023 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, for his inspiring work in the community.@StephenCurry30's efforts include promoting youth literacy, fitness and nutrition, and fostering gender equity in sports. pic.twitter.com/SuXnUcxPBB — The PBWA (@ProHoopsWriters) May 18, 2023

Curry has been a regular presence in Bay Area charities, playgrounds, schools and recreation centers, largely through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation he co-founded with his wife, Ayesha, in 2019. The foundation has served more than 25 million meals, per the Eat. Learn. Play. website.

During Golden State’s visit to the White House in February, Curry and his teammates not only celebrated their 2022 NBA championship with President Joe Biden, but the two-time MVP also addressed the topic of inequality in sports.

“Few athletes have as great a reach or as powerful a platform as Steph Curry, and he has used it to the fullest to benefit others,” PBWA President Howard Beck said in a statement. “The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and the other nominees for their exemplary work.”

Curry won the balloting over three fellow finalists: Wenyen Gabriel of the Los Angeles Lakers, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics. More than 200 writers and editors covering the NBA are members of the PBWA.

Curry is first member of the Warriors to earn the honor, which was conceived by the PBWA in 1974.

