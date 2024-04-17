Hill recalls Steph's ‘giddy' reaction to No. 4 Team USA jersey

This summer, Steph Curry will be SC4 instead of SC30.

The Warriors star, for the first time in his NBA career, is set to join Team USA in Paris for the Summer Olympic Games in search of gold, and he'll wear No. 4 -- perhaps a jarring sight for Dub Nation, who have come to view No. 30 as synonymous with Curry.

USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill recalled the special moment Curry received his jersey in a recent interview with NBC Sports, which showcased just how excited the four-time NBA champion is to represent his country.

"Stephen Curry has done everything in the game ... and the one thing he hasn't done is played in the Olympics and win an Olympic gold medal," Hill said. "So we had a ceremony last Friday after one of [the Warriors'] home games, and his coach, Steve Kerr, who's the coach of [Team USA], along with Chris Mullin -- former Golden State Warrior, Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian gold medalist -- they presented him with this jersey, and I was on FaceTime. ...

"I was excited to see Stephen Curry's excitement. And he was almost giddy. I mean, just like a kid, just so grateful."

Mully gifted Steph his Team USA jersey for the Paris Olympics 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/O9X425GEHU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

It was a special moment for an incredibly special player, who now has the chance to add to his incredible list of accomplishments this summer in Paris alongside the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid -- the list goes on.

"[Curry] has a chance to just add to his incredible resume and legacy towards the end of his career with this incredible moment," Hill said.

And, some might call it fate. After the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Finals, with Curry earning his first Finals MVP award, the point guard made a proclamation that he needed to call Hill and play in the Olympics.

This time around, Curry was on the other end of a call from Hill. And while the 3-point king has achieved so much as No. 30, one of his most exciting endeavors yet will come as No. 4.

