Steph Curry dusts off ‘night night' celly after preseason game-winner

Steph Curry is back at it.

The Warriors superstar knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left in Golden State's 116-115 preseason win over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

After the final buzzer sounded, Curry walked off the court doing his patented "night night" celebration.

Steph broke out the "night-night" after the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/malnW2uaZP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 19, 2023

Curry started unleashing that celebration during the 2021-22 NBA season. He broke it out in the clinching games of each playoff series that summer, putting the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and -- finally -- the Boston Celtics to sleep en route to his fourth NBA championship.

The "night night" celebration wasn't seen often last season, as the Warriors journeyed through a tumultuous campaign and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers. But it appears Curry will be bringing it back this year.

Curry wasn't the only hooper to break out the "night night" Wednesday, either. The Las Vegas Aces celebrated their second consecutive championship by putting the New York Liberty to sleep, a reference to Sabrina Ionescu's celebration that she adopted from Curry.

Curry's celebration was the perfect way to end one of the most entertaining Warriors preseason games in recent memory. The 35-year-old scored 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 31 minutes on the floor.

The Warriors' hard-fought preseason win appears to be a sign of good things to come. There should be plenty of nights this season that end with Curry bringing out his signature "night night" celebration.

