Report: Steph Curry, Draymond ready to commit to 2024 Paris Olympics

In the aftermath of Team USA's disappointing fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, several NBA superstars are lining up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the ringleader, and he already has spoken to two Warriors players about joining him next summer.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are "prepared to commit" to playing for Team USA in Paris, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday, citing multiple league sources.

In addition to James, Curry and Green, Charania also reported that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Lakers center Anthony Davis and Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum are ready to commit to playing in next summer's Olympics.

Additionally, Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, Suns wing Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard are interested in playing for Team USA next summer, per Charania.

While Green has won two Olympic gold medals (2016 in Rio de Janeiro and 2021 in Tokyo), Curry never has played in the Olympics, though he has expressed a desire in recent years to play in Paris.

For Curry, it might all depend on how far the Warriors go in the 2024 NBA playoffs, assuming they get there. The Tokyo Olympics were delayed from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it came time to commit, he decided not to go to Japan.

Back in Aug. 2021, Curry told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that he enjoyed watching his NBA peers talk smack after bringing home the gold medal and that watching them play inspired his passion to possibly play in 2024.

“Obviously you want to be, again, in a position where you can hopefully make a decision whether you want to play or not,” Curry told Kawakami. “And with everything that happened, this year just was not the right time. There’s no regrets on that.

“(But) it’s only a three-year wait now instead of four. So we’ll see what happens.”

Curry and Green still have time to commit -- and a Warriors season to play -- but it sounds like they are ready to lace 'em up with James next summer.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast