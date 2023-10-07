Steph, CP3 can't contain laughter after errant Kuminga pass

The vibes were high in the first half of the Warriors' 2023-24 NBA preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Chase Center.

Golden State led Los Angeles 29-21 in the final seconds of the first quarter when Jonathan Kuminga passed out of the paint to Steph Curry ... who wasn't in the game.

Curry and new Warriors teammate Chris Paul had a good laugh about it on the bench.

JK found Steph in the corner ... except he wasn't in the game 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/EocTcsJWZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 8, 2023

Even Kuminga flashed a smile after the play.

The 21-year-old finished the first half with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one block on 3-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range.

With the regular season right around the corner, the Warriors are able to laugh about the blunder now, but hope the errors are few and far between when they tip off against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24 at Chase Center.

But hey, that's what the preseason is for.

