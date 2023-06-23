Spotrac predicts Podziemski's Warriors rookie contract

At the 2023 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected Santa Clara University shooting guard Brandin Podziemski No. 19 overall.

Though Podziemski has yet to put pen to paper regarding his first NBA contract, Spotrac has predicted what kind of contract the 6-foot-5 guard will get from Golden State.

At #19 overall, Brandin Podziemski should sign a 4 year $16.2M contract with the #Warriors including salaries of:



23-24: $3.3M

24-25: $3.5M

25-26: $3.6M (club option)

26-27: $5.6M (club option)https://t.co/SSB9ddaIwa — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 23, 2023

If this is indeed the contract Podziemski is signed to, the 20-year-old will see a slight increase in salary compared to last season.

Jake LaRavia, the No. 19 overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $14.76 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. In his first season, LaRavia made $3.047 million with the Grizzlies and will make $3.19 million in the 2023-24 NBA season.

It is important to note that until formal terms are announced, any talks of how the contract is structured and what Podziemski will be paid is conjecture.

That said, the Warriors appear to be high on Podziemski and his ability to shoot the basketball from beyond the arc, which explains why he was taken when he was.

RELATED: Warriors roll dice in NBA draft in search of ‘feel,' team fit

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said after the draft Thursday that he expects Podziemski to compete for playing time, given his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

Considering Podziemski's potential, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Warriors sign the rookie to a deal that properly reflects their belief in him.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast