Smart unveils severity of ankle injury ahead of Game 1

They say Mom knows best.

Marcus Smart’s mother shared some advice with him that’s been on his mind as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle. He is now carrying that advice over into his first NBA Finals appearance.

“The ankle, pretty serious injury,” Smart unveiled to reporters on Wednesday. “I'm thankful to be able to play, let alone still be walking. It hurt, but my mom always told me, if you are going to be on the court, you can't make excuses. If you're hurt, then sit your tail down. If I'm going to be out there, no matter how much pain I'm in, I can't let it affect me.”

Smart is listed as questionable for Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and the Warriors on Thursday at Chase Center.

The 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year injured his right ankle in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. While trying to grab a rebound, Smart jumped up to get the ball but landed awkwardly on his ankle.

Smart went to the locker room but returned to the court moments later to finish the game. But the 28-year-old missed Game 4, only to come back for the following games to help his team close out Miami in seven games.

Smart, who’s been dubbed the heart and soul of the Celtics, is an incredibly crucial part of this young and confident squad.

He is 6-foot-3 on paper but 7-foot-1 on the court.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called him the “guard version” of Draymond Green.

If Smart does indeed play in Game 1 and take part in the dog fight that’s expected to be the theme of this series, we’ll know he can’t make any excuses for what plays out on the floor.

His mom said so.

