Scott Foster explains Chris Paul ejection in Warriors-Suns pool report

The Warriors suffered their seventh loss in the last eight games Wednesday, a 123-115 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. But the biggest storyline of the night occurred in the second quarter.

Golden State guard Chris Paul was ejected by a familiar foe -- referee Scott Foster -- after an exchange while Suns forward Kevin Durant was shooting free throws.

After the game, the NBA released a pool report in which Foster addressed his decision to eject Paul.

QUESTION: What was Chris Paul upset about that led to the initial discussion?

FOSTER: The foul called against him at 23.5.

QUESTION: Why was Chris Paul assessed the first technical foul?

FOSTER: For unsportsmanlike conduct.

QUESTION: How did Chris Paul escalate the situation to be given a second technical foul, leading to his ejection from the game?

FOSTER: He continued to complain and received a second unsportsmanlike technical foul.

Paul's night was over after 17 minutes on the floor. He tallied six points, six assists and two rebounds before Foster threw him out of the game, adding another chapter to a long-standing tense relationship between the guard and the referee.

“It’s personal,” Paul told reporters after the game. “We had a situation some years ago, and it’s personal. The league knows, everybody knows. There’s been a meeting and all that. It’s just a situation with my son.

“… I’m OK with a ref talking, saying whatever. Just don’t use a tech to get your point across. I’ve got to do a better job making sure I stay on the floor for my teammates. That’s that.”

Paul and the Warriors have their next chance to bounce back Friday in an NBA In-Season Tournament clash against the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran guard probably hopes Foster won't be officiating that game.

