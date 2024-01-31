Why Westbrook was TJD's favorite NBA player growing up

There is a Warriors rookie that is a life-long fan of Russell Westbrook, but it's not the obvious choice.

As seen in his two-way, energetic impact on the floor, Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has implemented in-game attributes from some of his childhood’s NBA favorites, including the No. 1 name on his list: Westbrook.

On the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” the 23-year-old explained to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke and Monte Poole his admiration for LeBron James and, specifically, longtime Warriors nemesis Westbrook, whose grit and determination on the hardwood inspired Jackson-Davis growing up.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“My favorite players growing up: LeBron [James] was one of them, Russell Westbrook was probably my favorite, though," Jackson-Davis shared with Burke and Poole. "In high school, I loved just the way his tenacity, the aggressiveness and just all-around relentlessness that he just had on the court.”

The Warriors’ 2023 second-round draft pick admits there was always a special side to Westbrook’s game during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, noting the point guard’s non-stop drive effort to make an impact on the floor, which led him to intense battles with Steph Curry and Co. over the years.

“OKC Russ,” Jackson-Davis added. “He just had that look in his eye. He was all go. All gas, no breaks”

How much exactly does Jackson-Davis have of that in his game?

“I say I have a little bit of it from time to time, but the way that he does it is just on another different level,” Jackson-Davis told Burke and Poole. “I just watch him as someone you [admire], especially the motor-wise, trying to get to that level is amazing.

“He’s dunking the ball and then falling. The amount of times he’s fallen, sprinted back. It’s crazy the amount of times he’s been on the floor and just to [have] the longevity he’s had. It’s insane.”

Along with James and Westbrook, Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in the month of January, shared two additional names to complete his Mount Rushmore of NBA idols, including a well-known teammate.

“Absolutely, I appreciate… There are so many players out there, obviously. Kobe [Bryant], LeBron, [Michael] Jordan, Steph,” Jackson-Davis said. “That’s everyone.”

Now that’s a star-studded lineup for the rising Warriors rookie to look up to.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast