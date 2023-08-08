Report: Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles among Warriors veteran workouts

Juan Toscano-Anderson reportedly is among the group of veteran free agents who will work out with the Warriors.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Golden State will hold workouts for guard Dion Waiters, guard/forward Tony Snell and Kent Bazemore, plus Toscano-Anderson, center Harry Giles and guard Trey Burke.

Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native, began his NBA career with the Warriors and won a championship with his hometown team in the 2021-22 season before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency last summer. Toscano-Anderson then was traded to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline where he finished the 2022-23 season.

Bazemore also began his career with Golden State in 2012 before returning for a second stint in the 2020-21 season. Waiters, the No. 4 pick in the 2012 draft, and Burke, the No. 9 pick in the 2013 draft, are two former top picks.

Snell and Giles each were selected with the 20th pick in the 2013 and 2017 drafts respectively.

On a list with plenty of familiar names, there's no question that Toscano-Anderson's stands out the most to Dub Nation.

