Report: Klay, Warriors haven't had substantive contract talks in months

Klay Thompson and the Warriors don't seem to be in a rush to work out a contract agreement.

After Golden State's 2023-24 NBA season officially came to an end after a play-in tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center, Thompson will become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing the final year of the five-year, $190 million contract extension he signed in the summer of 2019.

While the Warriors, from teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green to coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy have expressed their desire for Thompson to return, there hasn't been much traction at all in negotiations between the veteran guard and the team.

So little, in fact, that Thompson's camp and the Warriors have not had "substantive" talks about a new contract "for months," ESPN's Zack Lowe reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Lowe also reported, citing league sources, that Thompson is expected to draw interest from other teams in free agency.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported in November, citing sources, that the contract negotiations with the Warriors were weighing on Thompson, which could be a reason why the two sides have not had substantive talks for so long.

What could a contract for Thompson look like? Lowe believes Jrue Holiday's four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics is a framework that both Thompson and the Warriors can build around.

While it's unlikely Thompson will play elsewhere next season, there is a reality where both sides are unable to agree on a new deal. And with NBA free agency set to begin on July 1, Thompson and the Warriors have approximately two-and-a-half months to work something out.

