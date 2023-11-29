Report: Payton sidelined ‘indefinitely' for Warriors with torn calf

Gary Payton II reportedly will miss an extended amount of time for the Warriors after suffering a significant calf injury against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Payton suffered a torn right calf, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources, and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has suffered a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xId2giYdb1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2023

Payton limped off the court in the third quarter of the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Kings at Golden 1 Center and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The guard/forward had seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action before the injury, which came right after veteran Chris Paul left the game with lower leg soreness.

Injuries are the last thing the Warriors, at No. 10 in the Western Conference with an 8-10 record, need as they look to regain their championship form. Payton is a huge key to that quest, and his defensive prowess certainly will be missed during his absence.

